» Gov. Ralph Northam has reappointed Dr. B. Cameron Webb to the state Board of Medical Assistance Services. Webb is director of health policy and equity at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.
» Gov. Ralph Northam appointed George Hodson, of Veritas Vineyard in Afton, to the state’s COVID-19 Business Task Force, providing advice and guidance to the Cabinet on a safe, responsible strategy for easing restrictions on businesses and individuals. The task force consists of representatives from a variety of Virginia industries.
» The Law Offices of Sean D. Gregg PLC, in Orange, has changed its name to Johnston & Gregg PLC and announces that Laura J. Johnston is the firm’s new partner. Johnston is a graduate of the University of Alabama and has been practicing law in Virginia for more than 20 years, specializing in business and personal injury litigation.
