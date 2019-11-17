» The Virginia Manufacturers Association Political Action Committee awarded the its Industrial Strength Leadership Award to 59th House District Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell, and 65th House District Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, in recognition of their exceptional support for a pro-manufacturing agenda as measured by the most recent legislative session voting record. Forty-six VMA priority and defensive priority bills were scored this year to determine the percentage of votes cast in agreement with the VMA’s positions. Fariss scored 88% and Ware scored 86%.

Tags

Load comments