» The Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors recently recognized the accomplishments of several of its members. Rives Bailey of Montague Miller & Co. received the 2019 Good Neighbor Award for his volunteer work with The Arc of the Piedmont, serving on its board and coordinating the move to its new facility. Four CAAR members have been recognized for achieving National Association of Realtors emeritus status. Mark Wilson of First Dominion Realty; Charlotte Dammann and Stephen McLean of McLean Faulconer Inc.; and Barbara McMurry of Montague Miller & Co. were recognized for holding membership in the NAR for more than 40 years.
» Tom Woolfolk, a Realtor with Keller Williams Alliance-Charlottesville, has been named the 2020 president of the Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors. Quinton Beckham of Keller Williams is president-elect; Pam Dent of Gayle Harvey Real Estate Inc. is treasurer; and Tele Jenifer is immediate past-president. Members of the CAAR board are Rives Bailey of Montague Miller & Co.-Westfield; Rachel Burns of Re/MAX Realty Specialists-Charlottesville; Anne Burroughs and George Lindsey of Nest Realty Group; Mary Katherine King of Long & Foster-Old Ivy; Aaron Manis of Sloan Manis Real Estate Partners; Kathy Markwood of Roy Wheeler Realty-Greene; Tom Pace of Long & Foster-Old Ivy; and Keith Smith of Roy Wheeler Realty-Charlottesville.
» Gov. Ralph Northam appointed Christopher Goyne of Charlottesville to the Aerospace Advisory Council. Goyne is an associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the University of Virginia.
» Dr. Donald J. Dudley and Elizabeth Newton of Charlottesville have been appointed by the governor to the Maternal Mortality Review Team. Dudley is the director of the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at the UVa School of Medicine and chairman of the Virginia Neonatal Perinatal Collaborative. Newton is a registered dietitian nutritionist for the UVa Health System.
