» Firefly Fiber Broadband has named Dennis Reece as general manager. Most recently, Reece worked with Citizens Telephone Cooperative in Floyd in positions that included assistant general manager and chief operating officer.
» Ashley Long, general manager of the Hardee’s restaurant in Gordonsville, has won the Founders Award given by the largest Hardee’s franchisee in the country, Boddie-Noell Enterprises. The award is bestowed annually to the company’s top restaurant general managers.
» The Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation announces the retirement of Ray Mishler, vice president. Mishler joined the foundation in 1989 and was a key player in the creation of the Pantops campus and the establishment of the Haden Nursing Institute. Kimberly Skelly has joined the foundation as executive director and will assume Mishler’s responsibilities. Most recently, Skelly was chief development officer for the National Trust for Historic Preservation in Washington, D.C., and brings more than 20 years of nonprofit management experience to her new position.
