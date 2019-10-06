» Adam Williams, a licensed professional counselor from Charlottesville, has received the Registered Play Therapist-Supervisor credential conferred by the Association for Play Therapy. Play therapy is gaining in use as a tool used by mental health professionals in developing appropriate ways to better communicate with clients, especially children.
» Virginia Realtors has named Pat Widhalm, president and principal broker of Real Estate III, as Virginia Manager of the Year. The award recognizes a broker/manager for individual achievement in management innovation, community service and both personal and associate education. Pat Sury, director of relocation and business development with Montague Miller & Co., was awarded the Virginia Certified Residential Specialist of the Year Award, which recognizes a chapter member who has made significant achievements to the local board, state association, community activities and CRS chapter activities as a member.
» Pinnacle Bankshares Corp., the holding company for First National Bank, has named Michael D. Lyster as senior vice president and market leader for the Charlottesville area. Lyster, a Charlottesville native, has more than 26 years of experience in the financial services industry, primarily in commercial banking and business services.
