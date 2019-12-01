» Price A. Thomas has been named director of marketing and communications for The United Way of Greater Charlottesville. Prior to joining The United Way, Price was director of marketing and communications for James Madison’s Montpelier, where he aided in the launch of “The Mere Distinction of Colour” exhibition. Price is a Charlottesville native.
» Clare M. Lewis and Larissa Sneathern have been named partners at McGuireWoods, effective Jan. 1. Lewis specializes in mergers and acquisitions and corporate transactions, representing venture capital and private equity investors and emerging growth and middle market companies in mergers and acquisitions, equity financings, corporate governance and fund formation. Sneathern specializes in business and securities litigation, handling high-stakes commercial litigation, contractual disputes and business torts with a focus on energy and banking litigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.