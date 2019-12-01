» Price A. Thomas has been named director of marketing and communications for The United Way of Greater Charlottesville. Prior to joining The United Way, Price was director of marketing and communications for James Madison’s Montpelier, where he aided in the launch of “The Mere Distinction of Colour” exhibition. Price is a Charlottesville native.

» Clare M. Lewis and Larissa Sneathern have been named partners at McGuireWoods, effective Jan. 1. Lewis specializes in mergers and acquisitions and corporate transactions, representing venture capital and private equity investors and emerging growth and middle market companies in mergers and acquisitions, equity financings, corporate governance and fund formation. Sneathern specializes in business and securities litigation, handling high-stakes commercial litigation, contractual disputes and business torts with a focus on energy and banking litigation.

