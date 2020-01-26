» Jay Lopez has joined the on-air staff of local radio station “Classic Hits” 105.5 and 95.3 FM, owned by Piedmont Communications Inc. Lopez has been a radio host in Central Virginia for more than 35 years and will host the station’s daily morning radio show from 6 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.
» Doug Barrese, owner of the Charlottesville franchise of Ben & Jerry’s, recently was awarded the Social Mission Award from Ben & Jerry’s Co. co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield during the company’s global franchise meeting. Barrese was recognized for partnering with the Charlottesville Police Foundation for several Scoops for Cops events held throughout the year. The events are designed to build strong lifelong relationships between the police department and the community.
» J. Brian Jackson, managing partner of the McGuireWoods law firm, is one of three winners of the Brennan Award, presented by the National Trial Advocacy College at the University of Virginia School of Law. Jackson was recognized for his 26-year legal career and more than 12 years of service on the college’s faculty.
» Ann Taylor has been appointed chief relationship officer at the Focused Ultrasound Foundation. Taylor, a Shermet Scholar and graduate of the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, brings more than 27 years of nonprofit leadership experience as executive vice president of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation and executive director of the Darden School Foundation.
