» Gov. Ralph Northam appointed Kat Imhoff to the Board of Trustees of the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation. Imhoff is the president of James Madison’s Montpelier.
» Hannah Coman and Susan Kruse have been appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam to the Clean Energy Advisory Board. Coman is an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center and Kruse is the executive director of the Charlottesville Climate Collaborative.
» Amy Hart, owner of Dovetail Design and Cabinetry, has been named to the Top 50 Innovators list by Kitchen & Bath Design News. The list signifies designers whose work, creativity and business acumen lead the way for the kitchen and bath design industry. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Michigan University, Hart worked in commercial architecture, product management and operations management until taking up kitchen and bath design in 2002.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.