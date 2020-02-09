» BB&T Bank, renamed as Truist, has named Matthew Guthrie as its Charlottesville market president and vice president of commercial banking. Guthrie brings more than 25 years of banking experience to the position. He will work from the bank’s Seminole Trail location.
» Bobbie Bruner, Deb McMahon and Robbie Morris recently were chosen to serve as directors on the Piedmont Virginia Community College Educational Board. Bruner is a former management consultant and lecturer at the University of Virginia who received her Ph.D. from UVa’s Darden School of Business and also serves on the boards of the Charlottesville Free Clinic, the Venable Neighborhood Association and Book Baskets. McMahon was the CEO of Scitent for more than 20 years, helping organizations to develop their e-learning business, and currently serves as a member of the Board of Visitors for Radford University and as a board member for ReadyKids and the Tom Tom Festival. Morris, a 2013 graduate of PVCC, is managing partner of Greene Development Company. Cynthia Stultz was named board president and Joe Raichel was named board vice president.
» The Virginia Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division recognized Andrew B. Stockment, an attorney with Charlottesville firm Flora Pettit PC, with the Sandra P. Thompson Award. The award is the division’s highest honor, recognizing outstanding work and long-term service.
