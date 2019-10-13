» Gov. Ralph Northam has reappointed Alvin Edwards, senior pastor of Mount Zion First African Baptist Church in Charlottesville, to the Board of Medicine.

» Kat Maybury, a retired conservation professional from Charlottesville, has been appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam to the Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board.

» Nine members of the Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors have been inducted into the Virginia Realtors Honor Society. Kim Armstrong of Gayle Harvey Real Estate; Rives Bailey and Pat Sury of Montague Miller & Co.-Westfield; Kathy Markwood of Roy Wheeler Realty-Greene; Donna Patton of Keller Williams Alliance-Charlottesville; Tele Jenifer and Pat Widhalm of Real Estate III-North; Arlene Yobbs of Nest Realty Group; and Sasha Farmer of Story Real Estate were honored for holding local, state and national leadership roles; participating in annual meetings; belonging to other real estate institutes, societies and councils; and contributing to projects that benefit the local community.

Business News

