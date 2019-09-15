» Dr. Karen S. Rheuban, pediatric cardiologist and professor of pediatrics at the University of Virginia, has been named to the board of directors of Locus Health to assist with the expansion of its telemedicine platform to additional children’s hospitals and health systems. Rheuban is the co-founder of the Center for Telehealth at UVa Health System and is regarded as one of the country’s leading advocates for telemedicine.
» Fulton Mortgage Co. has named Molly Long as mortgage sales manager for the Charlottesville area. Previously, Long was a senior mortgage loan officer for TowneBank Mortgage.
» Gov. Ralph Northam named Andrew Block of Charlottesville to the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law. Block served as director of the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice from 2014 to 2019. Previously, he was an associate professor of law and director of the Child Advocacy Clinic at the University of Virginia School of Law, and was the founder and legal director of the JustChildren Program of the Legal Aid Justice Center.
» Joseph R. Feola, a local financial adviser, has been named to the list of Forbes Best-in-State Next-Generation Wealth Advisors. The list recognizes millennial financial advisers who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business. Feole is with OakHeart Financial Group, which is part of Ameriprise Financial.
