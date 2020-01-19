» The Central and Western Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association named Emily Rosenberger as constituent events manager for The Longest Day events to be held across 51 cities and counties on June 20. Rosenberger most recently worked with assisted living facilities in Florida and Virginia.

» Kelly G. Roberts, an attorney with Tucker Griffin Barnes, has been promoted to full partner. Roberts, a 2006 graduate of the Regent University School of Law in Virginia Beach, joined the firm in 2015 and specializes in family law and civil litigation.

Tags

Load comments