» Dave Norris, a former mayor of Charlottesville and a local wedding officiant, is a winner of the 2020 WeddingWire Couples Choice Award, which recognizes top wedding professionals for their quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism. WeddingWire is an online source of local wedding vendors and planning tools.
» Teachstone, a local developer of early childhood education assessments, has appointed Bridget Hamre as chief executive officer. Hamre is a research associate professor at the University of Virginia’s Center for Advanced Study of Teaching and Learning and is a co-founder and board member of Teachstone.
» Cambridge Healthcare Management LLC has appointed Kristin Lovett as executive director of Linden House Assisted Living at Branchlands. Lovett previously served as Cambridge’s executive director of rehabilitative and clinical services and also has been regional rehabilitation director.
» Liza Borches, president and CEO of Carter Myers Automotive, recently was named the Barbara Cox Woman of the Year by Cox Automotive at the 2020 National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Las Vegas. The honor recognizes women who “demonstrate business leadership, community advocacy and a commitment to advancing the automotive industry.” Borches oversees dealership operations and is dealer principal for Carter Meyers Automotive, which includes 15 dealerships with 17 new-car franchises in Virginia.
