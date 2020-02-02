» Gov. Ralph Northam has appointed Charlottesville-area resident Frank Hancock to the state Board for Architects, Professional Engineers, Certified Interior Designers, Land Surveyors and Landscape Architects. Hancock is a landscape architect with the Timmons Group.
» Sue Erhardt has been named executive director of the Ivy Creek Foundation. Erhardt has more than 20 years of senior leadership experience in the conservation, nature and place-based education movement.
» The Leadership Charlottesville Alumni Association honored Andrea Copeland-Whitsett and Emily Martin at its recent membership breakfast meeting. Copeland-Whitsett, director of education services and Leadership Charlottesville for the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, received the Leaders’ Leader Award. Martin, of University of Virginia Facilities Management who is among those working to build a Diversity & Inclusion program at UVa, received the Community Leadership Award.
