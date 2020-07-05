» Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance has named Todd Feagans a silver agent. Feagans has been with VFBI for 13 years and this distinction recognizes outstanding sales and service to his members. David Parr, of Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance’s Albemarle office, has been named as a master agency manager by VFBI. The title recognizes agents for excellent overall performance. Parr has been with VFBI for 28 years.
