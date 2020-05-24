» The Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants announces that Jennifer S. Lehman, CPA, CGMA, of Hantzmon Wiebel LLP, was named a vice chair of its Board of Directors for the 2020-21 year during the VSCPA’s recent annual business meeting in Richmond.
» Lumos Networks announces the addition of Tommy Garland to its regional small-business sales team. Garland will support new and existing business customers in Crozet, Charlottesville and Albemarle County, while representing the company’s fiber-enabled business portfolio, including 2, 4, and 8 gigabits per second symmetrical broadband Internet, digital voice services, managed WiFi and streaming entertainment.
» Nicole Thorne Jenkins has been named dean of the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia, effective July 1. Jenkins is currently vice dean of the Gatton College of Business and Economics at the University of Kentucky, where she is also the Von Allmen Chaired Professor of Accountancy. She was previously on the faculty at Vanderbilt University and Washington University in St. Louis. Jenkins will succeed Carl P. Zeithaml, who announced last year that he would be stepping down from his position as dean at the end of the academic year after 23 years.
