» The Building Goodness Foundation has appointed Sophie Parson as development manager. Parson previously was the executive director of Alliance Français and brings extensive international expertise in the nonprofit sector.
» Harold Wright, general manager of WVIR-NBC29 will retire effective Jan. 31. Wright began his broadcasting career in radio as a student at the University of Virginia, founded WVIR in 1973 and has served as the station’s general manager for 46 years. Wright’s position will be assumed by David Hughes, who has been news director for WDBJ-Roanoke for the past three years.
» Fulton Mortgage has named Steve T. Gaines as financial center manager of Fulton’s Hollymead office. Previously, Gaines served as general manager of Monticello Media. He received his bachelor’s in mass communications from James Madison University.
