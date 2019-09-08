» Edible Arrangements has named Cheryl Baugher its Franchisee of the Year for excellence in customer service, leadership within the franchise system and positive attitude. Baugher has been part of the brand for five years and currently operates six Virginia locations, including in Charlottesville.

» Charles Hargrove, the current chief deputy commissioner of the Virginia Department of Taxation, has accepted a leadership position with the University of Virginia Weldon Cooper Center’s Virginia Institute of Government. Hargrove brings extensive local government experience from his positions as town manager in Gate City and Ashland, town administrator in Middleburg and deputy city manager in Lynchburg. Hargrove is also a graduate of the Weldon Cooper Center’s Senior Executive Institute.

Tags

Load comments