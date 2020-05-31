» The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has named Nelsie Birch as chief financial officer to directly oversee the county’s financial systems and the supporting functions of accounting, payroll, purchasing, real estate and revenue administration. Birch brings more than 20 years of public and private sector experience in finance, budgeting and administration, and has served as founder and president of BIRCHbark Strategic Consulting, a consultancy providing leadership, strategic planning and budgeting, financial and performance management, process improvement and operational excellence expertise and services to local governments across the United States. Birch holds a master’s of public administration from Northern Illinois University and a bachelor’s in political science from Knox College and is a graduate of the Senior Executive Institute at the University of Virginia, Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service and the Leadership ICMA program, of the International City/County Management Association.
» Jeanne Snyder has been named community executive for the Central and Western Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Snyder brings an extensive background in nonprofit development to the position, most recently with the American Heart Association and the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline. Snyder will oversee fundraising programs to ensure revenue growth in corporate sponsorships, major and planned gifts and special events, including The Longest Day and Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Snyder also will work to expand community presence and recruit and mobilize volunteers and volunteer leaders.
» Wendy Carannante, of Locust Grove, has earned the Registered Play Therapist credential conferred by the Association for Play Therapy. To become a registered play therapist, applicants must have earned a traditional master’s or higher mental health degree; have 150 hours of play therapy training, two years and 2,000 hours of clinical experience and 500 hours of supervised play therapy experience; and be licensed or certified by their state boards of practice.
