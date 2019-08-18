» Scheline Crutchfield of Charlottesville has been named a member of the Sweet Briar College Board of Directors. Crutchfield’s career has spanned more than 20 years in the financial services industry. Most recently, she is the owner of Sleepy Dog Studio. Crutchfield is an active community volunteer and has served on many boards, including those of the Charlottesville Free Clinic, Thomas Jefferson Partnership for Economic Development, Ash Lawn Opera, Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, Emily Couric Leadership Forum, the Piedmont Virginia Community College Foundation and the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation.
» Buckle Inc., a local retailer of apparel, accessories and footwear, named Olivia Guthmiller manager of the Buckle in Charlottesville Fashion Square mall. Guthmiller began her career with Buckle in 2014 and most recently was the management trainee at the Virginia Beach Buckle store.
» Stacey Rader, regional marketing manager for Park Properties Management, has been accepted into the Leadership Greater Augusta program, Class of 2020.
» Purple Cherry Architects’ Charlottesville office announced that Linsay Holly has joined the firm as a junior interior designer and John Daly has joined as senior project manager. Holly is a Charlottesville native and received her bachelor’s of fine arts in interior design from Harrington College of Design. Daly is a graduate of the College of Architecture, Design and Construction at Auburn University and has designed several residential projects across the Mid-Atlantic region.