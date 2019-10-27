» Kimberlee Barrett-Johnson, a private wealth adviser with Barrett-Johnson & Associates, an Ameriprise Financial firm in Charlottesville, was named to the list of Working Mother magazine’s Top Wealth Advisor Moms. The list recognizes women financial advisers with children in the home under the age of 18 who represent high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.

» Nina-Alice Antony, senior assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Charlottesville, has been named by Virginia Lawyers Media as a member of its 2019 class of Up & Coming Lawyers. The award recognizes lawyers across the commonwealth who are leaders in their profession within their first 10 years of practice. Antony, who received her undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, started her career with the city in 2011 and was promoted to her current position in 2018. Jordan E. McKay, of MichieHamlett, and Caroline W. Stanton, of Williams Mullen, also were named to the list.

Load comments