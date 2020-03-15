Joseph Krenn, general manager and chief operating officer of Farmington Country Club, has been named to a three-year term on the Board of Directors of the Club Management Association of America. Krenn has served with Farmington since 2012 and has been an active member of CMAA since 1998.
» In honor of Women’s History Month, Paul Davis Restoration recognized several female employees that work in non-traditional jobs at its franchise office. Brionne Duman is a co-owner, Stephanie Dean is vice president of client services, Heidi Coleman works in accounts receivable and Lin Fowler is a project coordinator.
» The Virginia Center for the Creative Arts named Kevin O’Halloran as executive director. O’Halloran joined VCCA as its treasurer in 2018; he was appointed interim executive director in 2019 and successfully established a satellite office in Richmond. The Charlottesville resident brings more than 30 years of experience in nonprofit management and fundraising to his new position.
