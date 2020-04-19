» Cleve Brannock and Doug Adamson, senior loan officers and certified mortgage professionals with Fulton Mortgage, recently were recognized as members of the prestigious Fulton Bank President’s Club for 2019. In 2019, Brannock closed $30 million and Adamson closed $64 million in existing and new home mortgages.
» Gov. Ralph Northam appointed Michael Jeffrey Culp to the state Broadband Advisory Council. Culp is the information technology director for Albemarle County.
» During a recent awards program, Commonwealth Senior Living named Jennifer Mayhew its Business Office Manager of the Year. Mayhew was recognized for her “eagerness to help others.” The Home Office Support Associate of the Year award went to Erika Gennari, who was recognized for her efforts in welcoming 10 new communities while supporting the existing 22 in marketing strategy.
