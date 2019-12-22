» Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer announces that Robert R. Reed has joined the Charlottesville Commercial Property Services group as a portfolio manager. Reed brings about 14 years of property management experience to the position, most recently working with Shenandoah Hospitality Inc. and Dominion Hospitality Inc. as the general manager/director of operations.

» Elizabeth C. Southall has been named a partner at Zunka, Milnor & Carter Ltd. Southall focuses on civil litigation in state courts, representing individuals, municipalities and businesses in tort, contract and property disputes, as well as handling EEOC, OSHA and Fair Housing claims.

