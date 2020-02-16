» Albemarle County has named Charles Rapp as director of planning. Rapp brings more than 15 years of experience in planning and landscape architecture in the public and private sectors to the position. He holds professional certifications from the Council of Landscape Architectural Registration Boards, American Institute of Certified Planners and the U.S. Green Building Council LEED Green Associate program. Most recently, Rapp served as director of planning and community development for the town of Culpeper.
» Dr. John P. Mugler III of the University of Virginia School of Medicine and School of Engineering has been named to the National Academy of Inventors in recognition of his work in the development of innovative pulse sequences that revolutionized magnetic resonance imaging, allowing the creation of high-contrast 3-D images that allow doctors to identify subtle abnormalities earlier.
» The University of Virginia Foundation has named Maryellen Dolan as director of real estate asset management. Previously, Dolan managed a significant part of National Real Estate Advisers LLC’s portfolio of joint venture equity developments and construction loans.
