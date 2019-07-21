An Albemarle County company has joined more than 300 Virginia firms trained to take on international growth, state officials said.
PunchOut2Go, which provides internet systems that allow electronic customers to access a supplier’s catalog through a vendor’s website, is one of 14 companies across the state that recently completed the Virginia Leaders in Export Trade program.
The program is offered through the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. The program assists state exporters with firmly established domestic operations to expand internationally by providing assistance from experienced international service providers.
To date, 335 Virginia companies have participated in the program.