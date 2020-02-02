Piedmont Virginia Community College officials are seeking nominations for the school’s 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award.
Nominees must have taken a class at or earned a certificate or graduated from PVCC.
Nominees should have achieved local, state, regional or national recognition for their contributions and success.
The nomination deadline is March 15 and the winner will be honored at graduation in May.
The award recognizes individuals who have had an inspirational impact on PVCC or within the community and have contributed to the community through career achievements and community service.
To learn more about the Distinguished Alumni Award, call the Office of Institutional Advancement and Development at (434) 961-5226 or visit pvcc.edu/donors-friends/distinguished-alumni.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.