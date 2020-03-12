Quadruplicity, a women’s business conference featuring education, networking, mentoring and leadership development, has been postponed as a precaution as the novel coronavirus spreads.

According to a post on the conference’s website, the event has been postponed to a yet-to-be-determined date, which is expected to be announced soon. The conference had been scheduled for Friday.

Quadruplicity is founded and hosted by the Business Women’s Round Table of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Registration will be automatically rolled over to the new event date as soon as it is established, according to the event’s website. Those unable to attend on the new date please contact the Chamber for refund information.

The event was expected to draw more than 300 people and was slated to occur at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

