Three Albemarle County resorts have joined with United Airlines and the Virginia Tourism Corporation to offer packages for airline customers at luxury hotels, resorts and spas within a few hours’ drive of Washington Dulles International Airport.
The Boar’s Head Resort, Albemarle Estate and The Clifton Inn have joined The 1804 Inn at Barboursville and nine other Virginia resorts in offering the packages.
Airline customers will be offered exclusive add-ons to their stays, including in-room massages, private Virginia wine experiences and chef-led dinners.
To learn more about the partnership, part of the Virginia is for Lovers campaign, visit virginia.org/united.