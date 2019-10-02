Unemployment rates ticked down slightly across Central Virginia in August with all localities seeing either a slight decrease or remaining stable compared to July, according to the Virginia Employment Commission.
Statistics based on federal figures and compiled by the state commission show the Charlottesville Metropolitan Statistical Area had an unemployment rate of 2.6% in August compared to 2.7% in July and 3% in August 2018.
The metropolitan area includes Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene and Nelson counties plus the city of Charlottesville.
Among Central Virginia’s localities, which include the metropolitan area plus Madison, Louisa and Orange counties, only Madison County did not see an August drop in unemployment. The county’s rate remained stable for August at 2.2%, the same as July’s rate. Madison County’s August 2018 rate was 2.5%, according to the commission’s figures.
Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Nelson and Orange counties and Charlottesville all saw minor decreases in unemployment with Buckingham County leading the pack with a 3.8% rate in August compared to July’s 4.2%. Its August 2018 rate was 4.4%.
Charlottesville rates dropped to 2.5% from July’s 2.6% and August 2018’s 3%. Albemarle County rates were 2.6% for August, 2.7% for July and 2.9% in August 2018.
Fluvanna and Greene counties had identical rates with 2.4% unemployment in August, 2.5% in July and 2.7% in August 2018.
Louisa County had a 2.6% unemployment rate in August, a 2.7% rate in July and 2.9% in August 2018 while Nelson County had a 2.7% rate in August, 3% in July and 3.3% in August 2018.
Orange County had a 3% rate in August, 3.1% in July and 3.2% in August 2018.
