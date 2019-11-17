Charlottesville consignment shop Rethreads is under new management.
Sisters Ann Ray and Dawn Hanson bought the clothing shop from founder Melissa Meece, taking over the shop on Oct. 1. The store was established in 2013 and is located at 1716 Allied St. in McIntire Plaza.
Meece, who runs Firefly, a bar-restaurant-arcade in Charlottesville, said, “I couldn’t be more tickled to sell the business to Ann and Dawn, who are longtime loyal and enthusiastic Rethreads customers, consignors and crafters. What’s more, the two bring a wealth of business and marketing experience plus the creative talent to help Rethreads be better than ever.”
The boutique-style retail space features a curated selection of contemporary and vintage clothing and accessories for women and men. The store also offers socks, shoes, bags, greeting cards, sunglasses and locally handmade goods.
“We want Rethreads to be a positive shopping experience for adults of all shapes and sizes in our community,” said Hanson, “and we intend to retain the casual and comfortable vibe, while expanding the inventory — especially menswear and plus-size women’s lines.”
New streamlined consignment processes and design updates to the store also are in the works, Hanson said.
