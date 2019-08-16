Charlottesville raw bar Rocksalt announced Friday that it will close later this month.
The restaurant at the Shops at Stonefield is owned by Travis Croxton, a co-owner of the Rappahannock Oyster Co., and opened in 2014. It is the latest restaurant at the outdoor mall in Albemarle County to close; Travinia Italian Kitchen also recently announced its closure.
Rocksalt posted a short statement on its Facebook page.
"Regretfully, Rocksalt Charlottesville will be closing its doors on Saturday, August 24, following five fantastic years of business," the post stated. "We would like to thank each and every one of our guests for your support across the years. From our family to yours, we hope you will come join us once more during this next week and a half. Thank you all once again for your support."