Shenanigans is back with new ownership and new ideas but with the same concept that children have more fun when they mix learning and playing.
The store at 601 W. Main St. in Charlottesville held a grand reopening Aug. 24 with former elementary school teacher and principal Amanda Stevens at the helm.
The store sell toys that help to develop creativity, logic, problem solving, experimentation and collaboration. The toys aim to help children gain the tools needed to succeed in future academic and professional settings.
Shenanigans also is partnering with zypzen.com to offer free delivery of its products.
The store is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.