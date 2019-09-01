Shenanigans is back with new ownership and new ideas but with the same concept that children have more fun when they mix learning and playing.

The store at 601 W. Main St. in Charlottesville held a grand reopening Aug. 24 with former elementary school teacher and principal Amanda Stevens at the helm.

The store sell toys that help to develop creativity, logic, problem solving, experimentation and collaboration. The toys aim to help children gain the tools needed to succeed in future academic and professional settings.

Shenanigans also is partnering with zypzen.com to offer free delivery of its products.

The store is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Business News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments