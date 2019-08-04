Solar Power World magazine has named Charlottesville-based Sigora Solar as its Most Forward-Thinking Company of 2019.
The award celebrates solar installers devoted to making progress both in energy and society.
Sigora Solar was ranked by the magazine as the top solar company in Virginia and No. 30 in the United States.
The company offers a “produce and reduce” service providing customers with an energy audit to identify a structure’s inefficiencies. The company will address those issues to maximize efficiency.
Sigora also arranges for electricity to homes in Haiti, providing free power to one Haitian home for each U.S. residential installation. For each commercial installation, the company provides five years of free power to clinics or schools in Haiti.
Sigora Solar was founded in 2011 and has 150 employees with operations in 13 states.