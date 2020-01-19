The Charlottesville-based Community Investment Collaborative is the new fiscal sponsor and host for the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center.

The center moved into the collaborative’s Preston Avenue office on Jan. 1.

The development center previously was hosted by the Central Virginia Economic Development Partnership for about 13 years. The change is designed to align and expand the region’s entrepreneurial and small-business resources, officials said.

The small-business center and collaborative have worked together in the past on several projects, officials said.

The collaborative was founded in 2011 to support budding entrepreneurs through education, mentoring, financing and networking.

The Central Virginia Small Business Development Center provides counseling and training for small businesses in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Nelson and Orange counties.

