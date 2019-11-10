Former banker Mac Weems has entered the next stage of her career by opening the Mac Weems State Farm Insurance agency.

Weems, who for years has worked in the banking industry in the Charlottesville area and Shenandoah Valley, opened the insurance agency at 2215 Hydraulic Road, taking over for Thomas Jackson, who had the agency for more than 25 years.

Weems officially relaunched the State Farm office on Oct 1.

