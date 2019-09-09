The Virginia Tourism Corporation’s marketing program has doled out more than $160,000 in grants to Charlottesville-area agencies and organizations looking to increase marketing for regional activities.

The grants are part of $965,000 in matching funds awarded to 44 local tourism initiatives across the state.

Local groups receiving the grants are the Crozet Trolley Company, which received $10,000 for the company’s launch; Festy 10, $25,000; Lockn’, $3,685; the Louisa County Chamber of Commerce’s “Love Louisa” campaign, $10,000; the Tom Tom Foundation, $50,000 for its Tom Tom Summit & Festival 2020; and Montpelier, $25,000 for its Virginia Foothills event.

The state funds are matched with money from the local partners.

