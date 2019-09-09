The Virginia Tourism Corporation’s marketing program has doled out more than $160,000 in grants to Charlottesville-area agencies and organizations looking to increase marketing for regional activities.
The grants are part of $965,000 in matching funds awarded to 44 local tourism initiatives across the state.
Local groups receiving the grants are the Crozet Trolley Company, which received $10,000 for the company’s launch; Festy 10, $25,000; Lockn’, $3,685; the Louisa County Chamber of Commerce’s “Love Louisa” campaign, $10,000; the Tom Tom Foundation, $50,000 for its Tom Tom Summit & Festival 2020; and Montpelier, $25,000 for its Virginia Foothills event.
The state funds are matched with money from the local partners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.