The newly constructed 103-room Staybridge Suites extended-stay hotel near the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport has opened for guests, according to the property’s owner, InterContinental Hotels Group.

The hotel’s suites feature fully fitted kitchens and flexible work spaces.

Located at 3060 Laurel Park Lane, near the traffic circle intersection of Berkmar Drive and Timberwood Drive, the hotel is in close proximity to the University of Virginia Research Park, the National Ground Intelligence Center, Rivanna Station and the airport.

Business News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments