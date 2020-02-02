Two local businesses and a Virginia franchise restaurant have signed agreements to lease space along the West Main Street corridor, according to leasing agent Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer.
Domoishi, a Virginia-based casual Asian food chain featuring ramen, poke, bubble tea and Korean-style wings, is leasing 2,204 square feet in The Standard, an upscale housing complex.
Bowerbird Bakeshop, led by local pastry chef Early Vallery, will open its first brick-and-mortar store, offering handmade pastries, espresso and other local products. The shop will lease 1,385 square feet in the renovated 10th Street Warehouses.
Sage Spa LLC, a boutique spa owned by master aesthetician Sarah Buchanan, has agreed to lease 1,080 square feet in the 10th Street Warehouses. Sage Spa currently has a location in Belmont.
