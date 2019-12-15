Tractor Supply Co. has received approval from Fluvanna County officials to build a 19,000-square-foot store on South Boston Road near Lake Monticello.

A sketch plan for the store, and its 15,000-square-foot outdoor display area, was approved Dec. 10. The company serves recreational farmers, ranchers and others with a rural lifestyle.

“We welcome Tractor Supply Company to Fluvanna County. Attraction of additional retail stores allows Fluvanna residents to do more shopping locally. Tractor Supply will be a great community member for years to come,” said Bryan Rothamel, Fluvanna’s economic development coordinator.

The development is being handling by The Keith Corp. of Charlotte, North Carolina. The company has developed several Tractor Supply stores throughout the region, including one in Louisa County.

The Fluvanna store will add 10 full-time jobs to the area.

The store will be located near the intersection of Slice Road and Abbey Road. The entrance will be approximately a quarter-mile from the intersection on a 4.32-acre parcel.

Business News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments