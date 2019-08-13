Travinia Italian Kitchen in the Shops at Stonefield has shut its doors, the casualty of a South Carolina bankruptcy filing by its corporate owner.
Employees reportedly were told on Saturday that the popular eatery would close on Sunday. A sign on the restaurant door reads, “Travinia Charlottesville had closed our doors. Thank you Charlottesville for many great years.”
A note adjacent to the restaurant’s message, left by management of the Shops at Stonefield expressed sorrow at the closure and indicated that it is permanent. It also directed former customers to other restaurants in the center, the logos for which flanked the statement.
“We’re sorry to see Travinia, a well-loved member of the Stonefield community, close,” the note states. “While we work on finding a new establishment, please consider dining at one of our other restaurants.”
Travinia Italian Kitchen Charlottesville was one of dozens of restaurants once owned by Travinia Italian Kitchen Holdings, Inc., of Greenville, South Carolina. The company filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceedings in March in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in South Carolina.
According to the filing, the company had an estimated $6.28 million in debts and obligations to investors, suppliers and others. Its gross revenues in 2018 were $8.9 million, not including overhead, salaries and other business expenses. In 2017, the revenues were $10.8 million, the court filings indicate.
The chain had been closing restaurants across the Southeast since 2015. Among those closed recently were Travinia locations in Newport News, Richmond and Woodbridge. The location in Leesburg remained open as of Tuesday.
According to bankruptcy filings, the Virginia locations were scheduled to be shut down in June, but the court permitted an additional 90 days to allow the interim management to operate, close and liquidate the restaurant’s assets.
The federal court ordered on Aug. 1 that the Charlottesville property be closed and its “fixtures, equipment, inventory, intellectual property, and leases” be sold free and clear of any liens.
Richmond, Newport News and Woodbridge were closed earlier in the summer after interim management could not negotiate a lease agreement for the properties. Charlottesville and Leesburg were granted stays on closing because of successful lease negotiations, the records show.
Management of the Charlottesville location could not be reached for comment. There is no indication whether the Leesburg location will also be closed. The management has the right to continue operating the restaurant and assume ownership under the court agreement.