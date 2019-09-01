Orange County’s designer outlet store is now the county’s U-Haul Company of Virginia neighborhood dealer, U-Haul officials announced recently.

Unique to Chic, which offers designer-based household goods at its location at 220 Byrd St. in the town of Orange, will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, pre-tow inspection, moving supplies and boxes.

Normal business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

