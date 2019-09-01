Orange County’s designer outlet store is now the county’s U-Haul Company of Virginia neighborhood dealer, U-Haul officials announced recently.
Unique to Chic, which offers designer-based household goods at its location at 220 Byrd St. in the town of Orange, will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, pre-tow inspection, moving supplies and boxes.
Normal business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.