The Central Virginia Small Business Development Center hopes to help University of Virginia students and area small businesses collaborate to facilitate online commerce.
The Propel Management Consulting Program is a collaboration between the CVSBDC and the UVa Career Center. Students who had industry internships canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to use their skills to help businesses transition online in response to the pandemic. The projects will target Fluvanna, Louisa, Orange and Greene counties.
Rebecca Haydock, the new director of the CVSBDC, said the interns will be a big boost to her growing team as they adjust to rising demand.
The CVSBDC aims to connect small businesses to local resources. Small-business owners who fill out a short form at cvsbdc.org can gain access to the resources provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration-affiliated office, which serves the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Louisa, Fluvanna, Orange, Greene and Nelson.
