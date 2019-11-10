National lender Waterstone Mortgage Corp. has opened a satellite office in Crozet, company officials announced.

The Crozet office is in addition to the company’s current Charlottesville location and is intended to serve the growing market in western Albemarle County.

The office is at 5405 Ashlar Ave., Suite 101, in the Old Trail area. It is being led by sales manager Andy Zemon, who has been with the company for five years, working out of the Charlottesville office.

Both area Waterstone offices offer evening and weekend hours.

For more information, go to OldTrailMortgage.com.

