Albemarle County-based WillowTree, which creates apps, websites and bots, has been named one of Glassdoor’s 50 best places to work for small and medium sized companies across the country.
The company ranked at number 28. It’s the fourth-consecutive year that the company has been ranked in the top 50.
The results come from Glassdoor’s employee surveys and reflect workers’ answers regarding their jobs, the work environments and the companies for which they work. WillowTree’s category is that of companies with fewer than 1,000 employees but more than 200.
Employees were asked to rate their satisfaction with the company; key workplace factors, such as career opportunities, compensation and benefits; workplace culture and values; senior management; and work/life balance.
WillowTree also has offices in Durham, North Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; and New York City.
Last year, the company ranked 35th in the country for small and medium companies. In 2017 it was 16th and in 2016 it was the fifth best place to work for small and medium companies, according to the survey.
