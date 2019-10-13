Chris Bryant snips and trims another head of hair, balancing scissors and comb with the fine art of barbershop small talk on the uselessness of in-laws and the sublime joy of vacation day naps.
Waiting in the chairs that line the wall of His Barber Shop, about a dozen men, from college age to elderly, read magazines or scan their cellphones, texting and posting as they wait their turn.
Not much has changed in the 18 months since Bryant reopened the old Staples Barber Shop in the Barracks Road Shopping Center. There’s a fresh coat of paint and some sprucing up, but from the University of Virginia athletic posters to the magazines in the reading rack, there is no doubt the shop remains an old-school barber joint.
That’s good, for there is history here. The shop was run for years by Charlottesville legend Ken Staples, who took over the business from his father, Albert, who started it in 1923. The shop’s barbers cut the hair of Virginia governors, professional football players, college students and construction workers, treating everyone like an old friend.
City politics was discussed here. The concept of a Vietnam War memorial was born beneath Staples’ scissors back in 1965 and resulted in the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial, the first of its kind in the country.
Bryant was the first woman barber to work at Ken Staples’ shop in 50 years, she recalls, and when Staples died in 2017, Bryant and her family worked on a plan for her to take over the shop.
“Ken had his shop for such a long time, and the kids were trying to keep his business open,” Bryant recalls as she puts the finishing touches on a half-head of hair, snipping and trimming it to the proper height and making it even around the edges to frame the glabrous pate.
“Ken had hired me and I enjoyed working here. I was afraid I’d lose my job if they closed the door, and we talked about how to keep it up and running,” she says. “We knew how fortunate we were. The shop had been here forever and had a good group of customers.”
Still, there is risk in assuming the reins of an iconic local business.
“This has been a barbershop for 59 years. We just picked up where Staples Barber Shop left off,” she says. “When you take over an existing business, you also run the risk of alienating some customers because you’re not the former owner. We had some people who quit coming as soon as the Staples sign was taken down.”
When Bryant took over the shop, the first order of business was to continue running it in Staples’ mode. She even named it after him. Staples is the ‘his’ in His Barber Shop. Besides the décor, changes include the store now being open on Sundays, a move Bryant says has proven successful.
About a dozen barbers now work at His Barber Shop throughout the week. On this day, Bryant is working with seasoned pros Joanie Shifflett and Nancy Harvey, who worked with Bryant and Staples prior to his death.
Some of the dozen seated customers are waiting for a particular barber. Others are just biding time for an open chair. Business is steady.
“They do a good job,” said one customer who wished not to be named. “I’ve been coming here for years and I was glad to see they were keeping Staples open.”
Bryant joined Staples’ crew in 2015 after coming to Charlottesville when her husband joined the National Ground Intelligence Center. Prior to that, she had worked in Dayton, Ohio; Gaylord, Michigan; and Heidelberg, Germany.
Upon arriving in Charlottesville, Bryant says she decided to get her barber’s license and look for work.
“We were staying at a nearby [hotel] and I came down to the shopping center and said, ‘hey, there’s a barbershop here.’ The next time I was there, I walked in with my resume and license in hand and there was a sign that said, ‘barber wanted.’ I was in luck.”
Her boss had some trepidation, though.
“Ken worried that when they closed the blinds at the end of the day and started cleaning up, what people would think. His concern was for the reputation of the women,” she laughs. “He was hesitant at first, but it wasn’t long before he started telling me all of his stories.”
Bryant says the luck she had finding a job at Staples has carried through to hiring barbers for His Barber Shop.
“It’s funny, but whenever I need a barber, someone just seems to walk in the door. We’ve got some talented people working here who’ve been around for a long time, a great team of people,” she says.
“I think the reason we have such good barbers and customers is because we’re following in Ken’s footsteps,” Bryant says. “If it’s not broken, why try to fix it?”
