Charlottesville Women in Tech is celebrating its fifth birthday by throwing a party, though anyone in technology is invited.
The July 17 party will be at the Commonwealth Skybar restaurant on the Downtown Mall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The organization is for new and established tech professionals and provides networking and resources for women and girls interested in or associated with technology.
The nonprofit group grew out of the Tech-Girls group, created by St. Anne's-Belfield School computer sciences coordinator Kim Wilkens after she learned that only about 18% of computer science graduates were female.
The organization works to bridge the gender gap in tech by providing a safe and welcoming environment in Charlottesville for women and girls to connect, learn, and collaborate.
For more information contact cvillewomen.tech.