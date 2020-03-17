» With a pair of wins in March this season, UVa is tied for fourth nationally for the most wins in March over the past five seasons. The Cavaliers have 25 wins in March in the past five seasons.
» Virginia ended the season ranked first in KenPom’s defensive efficiency metric for the second time in three seasons. The Cavaliers have ranked in the top 10 of the metric in seven consecutive seasons.
» Mamadi Diakite ended the season as Virginia’s leading scorer, averaging 13.7 points per game. Braxton Key led the team in rebounds per contest at 7.4. Kihei Clark led the team with 5.9 assists per game.
» Tomas Woldetensae led UVa with 52 made 3-pointers. Kihei Clark led the team in 3-point shooting percentage, making 37.5% of his shots from beyond the arc.
» With 23 wins this season, the Cavaliers have won at least 23 games in eight consecutive seasons.
