» Since the start of the 2010-11 season, Virginia has limited opponents to fewer than 80 points in 98.1% of its games. UVa allows opponents to score more than 70 points just 10.7% of the time since 2010-11. Purdue, which scored 75 against Virginia in last year’s NCAA Tournament game, is one of the few teams to ever surpass 70 points in a game against Tony Bennett.
» Virginia leads the country in games holding opponents under 60 points since 2010-11 with 100 games. The next closest team has 62.
» Through seven games this season, Virginia leads the country in scoring defense. The Cavaliers are allowing just 40.3 points per game.
» Through seven games, Mamadi Diakite is shooting well from the 3-point line. He’s 8-of-15 from beyond the arc, which gives him the same number of made 3-pointers in this season as he had in his first three seasons combined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.