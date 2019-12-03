20191127_cdp_sports_uvabasketball140.JPG

ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia forward Justin McKoy (4) attempts to block Maine Black Bears forward Andrew Fleming (0) during a game against Maine on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia defeated the Black Bears 46-26.

» Since the start of the 2010-11 season, Virginia has limited opponents to fewer than 80 points in 98.1% of its games. UVa allows opponents to score more than 70 points just 10.7% of the time since 2010-11. Purdue, which scored 75 against Virginia in last year’s NCAA Tournament game, is one of the few teams to ever surpass 70 points in a game against Tony Bennett.

» Virginia leads the country in games holding opponents under 60 points since 2010-11 with 100 games. The next closest team has 62.

» Through seven games this season, Virginia leads the country in scoring defense. The Cavaliers are allowing just 40.3 points per game.

» Through seven games, Mamadi Diakite is shooting well from the 3-point line. He’s 8-of-15 from beyond the arc, which gives him the same number of made 3-pointers in this season as he had in his first three seasons combined.

