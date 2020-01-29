» Virginia is one of just three teams since 2010-11 to commit at least 15 turnovers while only forcing seven or fewer turnovers and still beat a top-5 team.
» Virginia committed 17 turnovers against FSU, but the Cavaliers won the rebounding battle 36-23 and went 20-23 from the free-throw line. Those proved to be the difference.
» Mamadi Diakite went a perfect 3-of-3 from the 3-point line in the victory over Florida State, which makes him 16-of-40 on the season. That’s good for a clip of 40%. Diakite’s three made 3-pointers matched a career-high.
» After starting the season 0-6 when trailing at halftime, the Cavaliers are 2-0 in their past two after overcoming a seven-point halftime deficit at Wake Forest and a one-point halftime disadvantage against FSU.
» Seven consecutive Virginia games, all of which have been ACC matchups, have been decided by single digits. The Cavaliers only played in six ACC games decided by single digits last season.
